Just like in Wentworth, conservatives are determined to learn nothing from the shellacking they received in Victoria over the weekend.

Commentator and former Tony Abbott chief of staff Peta Credlin. (Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

The collapse of the Liberal vote in Victoria is something not even the most committed Laborite could have dreamed of.

Labor are guaranteed a thumping majority in the lower house and are predicted to extend it even further as the remaining seats are decided. Has this led to an outbreak of self-reflection within conservative circles?