The ABC has an impressive weekend thanks to the Victorian state election.

(Image: ABC iView)

Saturday’s Victorian election result not only rattled state and national politics over the weekend, it also shook the TV market. In many ways the result on TV was as crushing as the result in the poll.

In Melbourne, the ABC coverage on the main channel (196,000) and ABC News (72,000) totalled 268,000 and dominated the night. Seven in Victoria was watched by 144,000 (116,000 in Melbourne) and 122,000 for Nine in Victoria (98,000 in Melbourne). Insiders grabbed 700,000 nationally yesterday morning for its dissection of the election result. That was a top 10 finish for the fourth time this year. Victoria Votes on Sky News attracted 56,000 people which was the most watched evening program on Foxtel on Saturday night.