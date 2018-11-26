nine-fairfax

The Fairfax Media brand is all but dead as its mastheads and digital platforms will spend the summer being administratively integrated into Nine Entertainment.

The takeover got off to a bad start last week as News Corp dominated at the annual Walkley Awards, taking 10 awards, including the Gold Walkley, to Fairfax’s four. Considering the decades-long effort to establish Fairfax as a synonym for deep reporting, quality writing and photography, and courageous advocacy, it’s surprising at first glance that the brand has been allowed to quietly fade away.