What's in a name? As Fairfax quietly falls into the Nine Entertainment offerings, much can be learned from the company's mistakes.

The Fairfax Media brand is all but dead as its mastheads and digital platforms will spend the summer being administratively integrated into Nine Entertainment.

The takeover got off to a bad start last week as News Corp dominated at the annual Walkley Awards, taking 10 awards, including the Gold Walkley, to Fairfax’s four. Considering the decades-long effort to establish Fairfax as a synonym for deep reporting, quality writing and photography, and courageous advocacy, it’s surprising at first glance that the brand has been allowed to quietly fade away.