Welcome to For Your Information. This week, Helen Razer dissects the great con of frequent flyer programs.

The dream that supports the lie. (Image: Ishan/Unsplash)

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

Frequent Flyer Programs (FFPs) are the airlines’ way of giving something back to their loyal customers, to let them know that they are valued.

RAZER DEFINITION

FFPs are a virus for which there is no vaccine and from which there are few routes of escape. The merest brush with an airline will result in immediate infection; lending institutions pelt the thing at future patients in the hope it’ll distract them from the depth of their debt enslavement.