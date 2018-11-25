OFFICIAL DEFINITION
Frequent Flyer Programs (FFPs) are the airlines’ way of giving something back to their loyal customers, to let them know that they are valued.
RAZER DEFINITION
FFPs are a virus for which there is no vaccine and from which there are few routes of escape. The merest brush with an airline will result in immediate infection; lending institutions pelt the thing at future patients in the hope it’ll distract them from the depth of their debt enslavement.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.