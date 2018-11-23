It depends on which publication you read.

(Image: The Walkley Foundation)

The Australian's Hedley Thomas and Slade Gibson took out the top Walkley Award last night for their work on podcast The Teacher's Pet. But depending on your favoured news source, that wasn't necessarily the main takeaway from the event.

Of course the Oz led with Thomas' gongs (he also won the investigative journalism award for the same project), as did the ABC, which we thought was generous given the public broadcaster won eight of its own awards last night (although its press release was predictably more interested in the ABC's wins).