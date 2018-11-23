From Ripon to the Latrobe Valley: the places around Victoria we expect to be most hotly contested in Saturday's Victorian election.

If the late polls are proved correct, tomorrow's state election in Victoria will join the Wentworth and Wagga Wagga by-elections on a lengthening roll call of electoral disasters suffered by the Coalition on Scott Morrison's watch.

After a campaign in which published polling has been thin on the ground, results overnight from YouGov Galaxy in the Herald Sun and uComms/ReachTEL in The Age both suggested Labor was most likely to be returned with an increased majority.