If the late polls are proved correct, tomorrow's state election in Victoria will join the Wentworth and Wagga Wagga by-elections on a lengthening roll call of electoral disasters suffered by the Coalition on Scott Morrison's watch.
After a campaign in which published polling has been thin on the ground, results overnight from YouGov Galaxy in the Herald Sun and uComms/ReachTEL in The Age both suggested Labor was most likely to be returned with an increased majority.
