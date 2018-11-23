Three weeks is a long time in the news. On October 30, reporters from local newspapers and TV stations in Sydney descended on the new Northern Beaches Hospital for the picture-story of the day -- the first patients moving into the hospital.
Reports stayed away from the controversy that the public-private project had previously courted in the years following its announcement. There were stories of the last baby born at Manly Hospital (and the follow-up, the first baby born in the new hospital), and the first patients to be treated at the new facility ("I had 10 doctors and nurses looking after me"). Even the ABC was out and about for the opening.
