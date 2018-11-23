The T20 India-Australia games will have to tussle with pre- and post-election coverage. Don't expect much of a contest.

(Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

I know what I will be doing over the weekend. The big event isn’t the T20 games against India in Melbourne tonight and in Sydney on Sunday. It is, of course, the Victorian election. I for one will be watching the ABC tomorrow night and Insiders on Sunday morning.

Last night, meanwhile, belonged to Nine -- in total people, the main channels and the major demos. Paramedics (1.04 million) was the most watched non-news programs. The ABC beat Ten into third in total people, and the main channels. The irrelevance of summer is almost upon Ten, as its main channel’s share fell from 9.5% on Wednesday evening to 8.8% last night. Orange is The New Brown, 502,000 for Seven. There is something there.