Who will continue to support Dan Andrews' plan for treaty? And who will try to thwart it?

Yorta Yorta man Henry Atkinson and Aboriginal elders address the media about the treaty process. (Image: Penny Stephens/AAP)

In July, Victorian Parliament passed Australia’s first ever treaty legislation with the support of the crossbench. This entrenched a process that, while not widely publicised, may be Premier Daniel Andrews’ most progressive and historic political move.

Andrews has said a re-elected Labor government will continue the treaty process with hopes that the proposed Aboriginal Representative Body will be established by July 2019. Opposition leader Matthew Guy has made it clear that a Coalition government will seek to end the treaty process.