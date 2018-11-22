While the practice is distasteful to some, the 'preference whisperer' Glenn Druery seems to have done his job well.

Derryn Hinch, leader of Derryn Hinch's Justice Party (Image: Lukas Coch)

We've crunched the numbers and reports, and our calculations show that Derryn Hinch's Justice Party is well-placed to benefit from minor and micro-party preferences in Victorian upper house contests.

This is contrary to a claim made by Senator Hinch in an interview with The Age earlier this week. Hinch told Age reporters Royce Millar and Ben Schneiders that Glenn "the preference whisperer" Druery’s efforts to pull together a preference swap deal in the Legislative Council could work against his party’s interests.