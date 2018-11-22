Labor in need of geography lessons, Burston and Hanson continue their feud, and Advance Australia's social media promotions are off to a great start.
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…
Labor mixes up its extremely important trade partners, Brian Burston beats his old boss Pauline Hanson on power station trivia, and new conservative activist group Advance Australia really knows how to use social media.
Labor in need of geography lessons, Burston and Hanson continue their feud, and Advance Australia's social media promotions are off to a great start.
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…
No Liberal leader has ever looked natural while drinking a beer. Meanwhile, Labor has known the visual language of beer in every era and election.
Bill Shorten launches Labor’s pre-election action plan
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has launched what he's calling a "fair go" action plan for a Labor government, appealing to voter dissatisfaction.
Classless act: Helen Razer reviews Albanese’s anaemic speech to workers
I do not recommend this speech to persons who do not dislike the young...
The curious question of Kimberly Kitching
The senator, who has seen a rapid advancement up the ranks of Labor, brought an approach to questioning a Senate reference committee that left Defence representatives scratching their heads.
Rundle: is Labor actually throwing this election?
The Labor launch was so uninspiring it has prompted Crikey's writer-at-large to wonder if the fix might actually be in.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.