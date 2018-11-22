Tasmania is expected to become the first state in Australia to make recording gender on birth certificates an optional process, after a narrow vote passed the state’s lower house on Tuesday night.
Nine amendments to the state’s Births Deaths and Marriages Act, designed to offer greater protections to transgender and intersex people, passed despite government opposition. The measures were proposed by Labor and the Greens, and Liberal speaker Sue Hickey dramatically crossed the floor to support them.
