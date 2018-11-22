The PM says he plans to cut our permanent migration intake by 30,000, but who exactly are we talking about here? Would it really make a difference?

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas/Crikey)

Scott Morrison is hinting he will cut Australia’s permanent migration program. This sounds like it will take pressure off Australia’s infrastructure -- but will it really?

The way migration is defined means its measurement can lead you to weird and surprising results. For example, the government’s “migration program” includes 186,515 visas in this financial year. But many of the visas go to people already in Australia. This is “migration” in a legal sense, not in a “moving to Australia” sense.