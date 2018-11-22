The Australia-India game drew some decent crowds. Foxtel, though, will need them to work harder.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

The rain-affected T20 cricket match between Australia and India last night cracked the 300,000 mark on Fox Cricket, but once again more viewers were interested in the post-game chat (360,000) than the game itself (318,000). There was another small turnoff from the Australian innings -- 338,000 -- to the Indian chase -- 298,000. The next match is in Melbourne on Friday, with 70,000 tickets already sold for the MCG and 40,000 for the SCG on Sunday.

These two games will tell us if the risky move to broadcast ODI and T20 games exclusively on Foxtel will be a winner. The TV audiences for both will have to average 400,000 plus to be considered a big success. The Indian cricket teams pulls big crowds; big enough to be an enduring source of Foxtel subscribers this summer?