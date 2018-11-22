Sky News anchor David Speers has produced another all-time political interview, this time with Liberal candidate for Frankston, Michael Lamb.

Liberal Party candidate for Frankston Michael Lamb (Image: Sky News)

The Liberals' candidate for Frankston in this week's Victorian state election has become the latest lesson in why you shouldn't do an interview with David Speers without first doing your homework.

Michael Lamb sat down to an interview with Speers, Sky News' political editor, on Wednesday and promptly secured himself a place in Speers' greatest hits. In the trainwreck interview, Lamb appears confused as to the meaning of a "tender". Lamb says that a Liberal government would, if elected, establish a new power station by simultaneously putting it out to tender and letting the market decide without taxpayer funding. When Speers asks what he means, he says "we're going around in circles".