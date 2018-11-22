After a decade of fighting over how to reduce carbon emissions, Labor has surrendered, rejecting market-based mechanisms in favour of taxpayers footing the bill.

The ten-year battle over how Australia addresses climate change is now concluded, and taxpayers, and the economy, are the losers.

Labor's energy policy for the coming election entirely abandons market-based mechanisms for reducing carbon emissions, in favour of taxpayer investment in additional generation and transmission capacity and household-level storage. The Clean Energy Finance Corporation will be the vehicle for additional capacity investment, accompanied by a miniature version of the Greens' 2016 storage subsidy policy: $200 million program for batteries in 100,000 homes, designed to accelerate the growth of battery production.