How do we make sense, or not, of the muddled links between the anti-Semitic far right and the ultra-Zionist lobby?

Dome of the Rock, an Islamic shrine in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Image: Pixabay)

The continued internal collapse of the morale and purpose of the right is creating some wild times across the world. Nowhere is this more visible than in the schizoid relationship between the right, Israel and anti-Semitism.

The Israel embassy move is symptomatic of this, and leads us in deeper. For decades, it was commonly accepted, inside Israel and out, that Tel Aviv should be the functional capital of Israel, and Jerusalem should have a special status.