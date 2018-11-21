Good morning, early birds. Scott Morrison has rejected a proposed United Nations migration compact, researchers have found that just five NSW coal plants lead to several hundred deaths each year, and a plastic-filled whale has been discovered in Indonesia. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

MORRISON DISMISSES UN MIGRATION COMPACT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will refuse to sign up to the UN Global Compact for Migration, an agreement to ensure a global set of principles for safe migration, arguing that the compact would weaken border security, risk encouraging more people “illegally” seeking asylum by boat, and give ammunition to critics.

The Australian ($) reports that Morrison, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne will today release a joint statement rejecting the compact on the grounds that Australia has already achieved the stated goals of “safe, orderly and regular migration”. The Coalition, which today faces backlash from both business groups and state governments ($) over plans to drop the migration rate, now joins the US, Hungary, Austria and Czech Republic governments in rejecting the UN document.

As the Daily Telegraph ($) notes, the compact would seek limits on detention and, according to Morrison, not “adequately distinguish” between people seeking asylum by boat or land. Dutton further claimed that the government has removed kids in detention, comments made just hours after teachers across the country walked off the job over the 17 remaining child refugees still detained on Nauru and Manus Island alongside hundreds of adults.

NSW COAL PLANTS KILL HUNDREDS PER YEAR

A new study commissioned by Environmental Justice Australia has found that air pollution from NSW’s five coal-fired power stations has lead to an estimated 279 deaths a year, with thousands more expected in the years leading to their closure.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the report examined the effects of fine particle pollution by NSW’s plants, many of which have filters but operate without modern control technologies. This leads to the release of secondary particles that most other nations ban, with recorded impacts including 233 low birth-weight babies being born, and 369 people developing type 2 diabetes each year. By the time the last of the five plants is due to shut in 2042, these figures are expected to jump up to 3029 and 4412 respectively.

The news comes as Opposition Leader Bill Shorten prepares to unveil Labor’s energy policy tomorrow, which the SMH reports could include a resurrected National Energy Guarantee, plans to bypass parliament for renewable investment mechanisms, energy efficiency measures, a transition package for coal workers and communities, and a version of the ACCC’s “dispatchable” recommendation focused on storage.

WHALE WASHES ASHORE FULL OF PLASTIC

A dead sperm whale has washed ashore in eastern Indonesia with thongs, bottles, bags, and 115 drinking cups in its stomach.

The Guardian reports that Wakatobi national park rangers found the 9.5 metre carcass on Monday in Southeast Sulawesi after being contacted by environmentalists. WWF researchers said the whale’s state of decay made it difficult to cite the lump of garbage, which included over 1000 assorted pieces of plastic, as the cause of death.

THE COMMENTARIAT

It’s robbing Peta to pay Peta, but still worthwhile — Caitlin Fitzsimmons (Sydney Morning Herald): “Among women over the age of 15, more than one in six (17 per cent) have experienced violence from a current or former partner – equivalent to 1.6 million Australian women. So there is plenty of merit in the proposal to let survivors of domestic violence get early access to their superannuation in the Women’s Economic Security Statement, announced by the Minister for Women, Kelly O’Dwyer. There are also flaws.”

Beware of joining US in a cold war that he can’t win ($) — Sam Roggeveen (The Australian): “Then there is the question of America’s resolve. There is not much evidence that the US is readying itself for a contest on this scale. Both Pence and Obama have issued strong words when travelling in Asia, but has US policy in the region matched that language? And has any recent US president delivered a speech to his own people to prepare them for a struggle that could be tougher than the 40-plus year Cold War against Soviet communism?”

Scott Morrison’s population pitch may resonate with voters — David Crowe (Sydney Morning Herald): “Nobody should dismiss the migration debate when Australians have good reason to worry about their crowded cities. The government is yet to take an official decision but Morrison has leapfrogged his ministers. The permanent migration cap is 190,000 a year and should be subject to annual consultation in the weeks ahead. Morrison has made it clear he wants it to be at least 160,000. So much for the consultation.”

