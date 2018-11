One month after becoming Vietnam's second joint president and party secretary, "hardliner" Trong is presiding over a country rapidly outpacing its neighbours.

(Image: Kremlin.ru)

The death of Vietnam’s president Tran Dai Quang in September saw the ruling Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, often characterised as a “hardliner”, take the title.

Trong is first to hold the positions of party chief and president concurrently since Ho Chi Minh, the father of modern Vietnam.