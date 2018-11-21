Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: designing right-wing populism, loneliness, quantum stupidity and a certain zither.

(Image: Damjan Dobrila/Unsplash)

THE ASPHALT JUNGLE

Side View is partial to a bit of commuting but it’s not clear if this correlation is particularly meaningful: men commute further than women — and that may contribute to the gender pay gap — while pro-transit urban planning may contribute to right-wing populism (really?). And how big cities drive and sustain high-paying jobs. Meanwhile, it’s slogan-y oop north: a history of Queensland’s self-conception.

WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS

America’s physical and social infrastructure (not to mention voting system) is awful and it’s a deliberate policy choice. Plus, how a tax loophole is enabling US corporations to avoid property taxes, wrecking urban government budgets. And American Conservative explores how Eisenhower’s “military-industrial complex” (often cited, rarely explored in detail) has evolved since the 1990s.