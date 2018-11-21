The same policy breakdown that has occurred in other areas of neoliberal policymaking is now occurring on immigration. It's generating the same response as in other areas. And it has the same causes. Rinse, repeat.
Scott Morrison, who only a matter of months ago was an ardent defender of high immigration, now wants to cut it. The PM says he has heard the complaints of residents of Sydney and Melbourne about congestion and access to services and housing.
