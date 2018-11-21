A Tasmanian man named Allan Maccaul copped a $500 fine this week after he shouted “you're a fucking muppet, you’re a fucking muppet” at Prime Minister Scott Morrison, at the Bathurst 1000 in early October. But wait, in the land where we apparently laud the larrikin, calling the PM a fucking muppet (hell, 50% of that description comes from Morrison himself) gets you set upon by the Protection Operations Unit?

The history

The first laws against offensive language emerged in New South Wales in the early 1800s. They were penal ordinances which applied only to convicts, and could be used to punish them with brutal lashings for talking out of turn to their superiors. By 1849, comprehensive obscene and indecent language laws were enacted in NSW, and soon they spread across the colonies.