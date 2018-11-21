It may not have drawn the big numbers, but the Australia-Lebanon soccer friendly was the most exciting show of the night.

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Apart from the Australia-Lebanon soccer friendly, it was a night to send you to Netflix or a book. Tonight is looking perkier, if only for Hard Quiz, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell and Tomorrow Tonight on ABC TV. It waas Seven’s night thanks to The Good Doctor with 1.07 million viewers nationally, Bride and Prejudice with 1.04 million, and the 6-7pm news hour with 1.405 million. The soccer game on 10Boss attracted 339,000 free-to-air viewers and had 137,000 on Fox Sports, for a total of 476,000 viewers nationally.

In regional markets it was the old cast of Seven’s 6pm News on top with 528,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 522,000, followed by The Good Doctor with 402,000, Home and Away with 379,000 and the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 367,000.