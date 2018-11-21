On June 18, independent MP Andrew Wilkie introduced the Refugee Protection Bill with an intention of both returning human rights principles to Australian immigration law and establishing a network of asylum application centres throughout the Asia-Pacific.
While seconded by independent MP Cathy McGowan, the bill has developed little political traction, and recent medical alarms on Nauru have instead ramped up pressure to evacuate children and families.
