Good morning, early birds. PM Scott Morrison has announced a plan to reduce Australia’s migration cap, China has been revealed as the perpetrator of a number of cyber thefts in Australia, and a new scheme will give domestic violence victims early access to their super. It’s the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

MORRISON SAYS ‘ENOUGH’ TO IMMIGRATION

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to reduce Australia’s migration cap, arguing in the The Daily Telegraph’s 2018 Bradfield Oration that buses, trains and schools in Sydney and Melbourne “are full” and Australians are saying “enough, enough, enough” to population growth.

The Daily Telegraph ($) reports that Morrison, in a speech since published in full as an opinion piece ($), predicted that a new framework with state governments would lower the annual 190,000 cap, and will call on premiers and chief ministers to bring forward state and territory population plans at the Council of Australian Governments meeting in Adelaide on December 12.

As The Sydney Morning Herald notes, only 162,000 permanent visas were approved of the 190,000 target in the last financial year, a result of new measures under Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

CHINA BEHIND SERIES OF CYBER THEFTS

China’s top security agency has reportedly directed a year-long surge in cyber theft of Australian companies’ intellectual property, in an apparent violation of an agreement struck between China’s Premier Li Keqiang and former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull just last year.

While cyber attacks subsided in the aftermath of the Keqiang-Turnbull agreement, a joint Fairfax and Nine News investigation has found that China’s Ministry of State Security soon launched a series of thefts referred to as “Operation Cloud Hopper”, which targeted both Australia and partners in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance (the US, Canada, UK and New Zealand).

Both the AFP and ASIO have stepped up coordinated responses to the threats, although they remain months behind similar US operations, while several police and officials have raised frustrations over Australian companies and universities failing to harden cybersecurity.

SUPER ACCESS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS

Minister for Women Kelly O’Dwyer will today announce a suite of new Coalition measures aimed at both women and new parents, including granting people leaving abusive relationships early access to superannuation.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that O’Dwyer will deliver the first women’s economic statement at the National Press Club, where she will announce a new electronic sharing system between the ATO and Family Law Courts to help grant women in crisis quick, emergency access to superannuation assets. Other measures include streamlining the property settlement process and new funding for property dispute mediation.

Additionally, The Herald Sun ($) reports that O’Dwyer will give new parents the ability to stagger up to six weeks of paid parental leave over two years, a change from the current system which mandates primary carers take their entire 18 weeks as one block.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Chris has been giving his opinion freely on this matter for quite a while so I don’t know what got into his Wheaties this morning. Chris is his own person … he’s quite unique. And we’ll leave him to be a legend in his own lunchtime. Josh Frydenberg

The Treasurer takes a shot at Defence Minister Christopher Pyne in the Coalition’s escalating and entirely self-imposed Israeli embassy dispute.

THE COMMENTARIAT

CBA’s one big culture problem is loud and clear: everyone is too quiet — Stephen Bartholomeusz (Sydney Morning Herald): “For anyone who’s read the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority-commissioned report on the governance, culture and accountability of Commonwealth Bank, the banking royal commission’s grilling of CBA chief executive Matt Comyn hasn’t provided revelations. It did, however, provide some insights.”

A lack of civics diminishes us all — Kenneth Wiltshire (The Australian): “As Janet Albrechtsen noted on this page recently, any attempt at civics education in schools cuts out at Year 10, two years short of the age when students must vote. She might have added citizenship education is patchy, inaccurate in parts and does not fully explain the evolution of our Westminster system of government, the concept of our federation nor the principles and values on which our Constitution was so carefully designed.”

I’m a teacher and this is why I’ll be walking off the job for refugees — Hannah Clarke (TenDaily): “In my class I have a new student, a-six-year-old boy who has spent the last five years in Australia’s refugee camp on Nauru. Having grown up on an island the size of Melbourne airport and rarely left the camp ground, our school ground was one of the largest spaces he had ever navigated. Unlike the other kids who move freely around my class room, this child wouldn’t move until I invited him to.”

