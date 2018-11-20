An online editor at Nine's Wide World of Sport has told his staff to steer clear of a major business story.

Stephen Healy, former Tennis Australia director.

There was one place you wouldn't read about legal action launched on Monday against two former Tennis Australia directors. While the story was covered by all the major news websites (including Nine's news website) and other outlets yesterday, Nine's Wide World of Sports (WWOS) steered well clear of the yarn.

The coverage (mostly on business pages) followed corporate regulator the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issuing civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against then-Tennis Australia vice president Harold Mitchell and former president Stephen Healy relating to their time at Tennis Australia. In 2013, the board awarded domestic TV broadcast rights for the Australian Open to Seven Network for five years without a tender process, ASIC alleges.