The Victorian Liberal leader has a bad reputation of blocking people on social media. It may be satisfying at the time, but it raises some important broader questions.

Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy (Image: AAP/James Ross/Crikey)

Victorian Liberal Leader Matthew Guy says that he’s "listening to the needs of all Victorians", but to many people on social media, it isn’t clear who he’s listening to.

Guy, who has been making his pitch to Victorian voters to become the next premier at Saturday’s state election has demonstrated a famously quick trigger finger when it comes to blocking people on social media who challenge or question his party’s policies.