Matthew Guy Twitter block
Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy (Image: AAP/James Ross/Crikey)

Victorian Liberal Leader Matthew Guy says that hes "listening to the needs of all Victorians", but to many people on social media, it isnt clear who hes listening to.

Guy, who has been making his pitch to Victorian voters to become the next premier at Saturdays state election has demonstrated a famously quick trigger finger when it comes to blocking people on social media who challenge or question his partys policies.