Harold Mitchell's power in Australian media and culture is staggering. What will ASIC's recent charges mean for the prominent businessman?

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

“I’m probably the most powerful man in the media, I guess,” ad buyer, perennial rich-lister (until recently, at least) and prolific board member Harold Mitchell once told Crikey.

Or, as Jane Cadzow put it her Good Weekend profile a decade ago: