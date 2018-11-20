Have You Been Paying Attention? which ended for the last night, has proven to be one of the few consistent successes of 2018.

Not too many Mondays to go in official ratings -- only one, so not much time left for the remaining serious ratings-pullers on air. These include Ten’s consistent Have You Been Paying Attention -- 1.07 million viewers nationally last night -- the most watched non-news program. It out-rated the rubbishy Bride and Prejudice: The Forbidden Weddings on Seven, which managed 1.01 million. Both will be back in the lineups of the two networks in 2019. That was the final Attention for the year. It bowed on a top note and Ten said its average audience rose 11% this year, which is not bad going on a network emerging from its near death experience in 2017. It has been one of the few consistent successes of 2018.

Seven still won the night and the demos. The ABC bested Ten and pushed it into fourth slot, even with Four Corners going on holidays last week after the effort on the ABC leadership. The top programs in regional areas were Seven’s 6pm News with 536,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 512,000, Home and Away with 575,000, the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 333,000 and Bride and Prejudice with 327,000.