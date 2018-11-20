Journalists at Nine and Fairfax seem to be already embracing their looming marriage, following a scoop in Fairfax papers.

Has Fairfax finally said goodbye to the ABC? After years of successful joint investigations, including a gold Walkley-winning scoop with the public broadcaster, Fairfax seems to be embracing its new masters at Nine Entertainment for future projects.

Within a day of Fairfax shareholders giving the green light to Nine's takeover of the company, Nine News political editor Chris Uhlmann has appeared on a byline with Fairfax's Nick McKenzie and Angus Grigg (former Australian Financial Review China correspondent) for their front-page report in The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review today.