As the "sorry" pageant rolls on, we have to remember the physical impossibility of apology in the mind of something not living.

The purpose of this round of hearings is not to hear further apologies or expressions of regret.

These words were spoken yesterday at the banking royal commission. They were spoken to CBA executives, but should be more generally heard. The purpose of the inquiry is not to extract a “sorry” from a sorry sector’s lot. The purpose is to understand the sector.