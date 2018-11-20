A new conservative group promises to take the fight to progressive activists GetUp! The only problem: it's been tried, over and over and over.

Maurice Newman, board member of new conservative activist group Advance Australia. Credit: AAP/Julian Smith

Here's a great idea -- why don't some conservatives get together and start their own version of GetUp! to combat the perceived power of the much-demonised progressive activist group?

In fact it's such a great idea, the Right keeps having it... over and over and over. North Queensland reactionary George Christensen had it in 2016 when he called for expressions of interest "by those interested in financing and forming a patriotic, conservative alternative to GetUp! If we do nothing, we will let the forces of socialism and globalism conquer."