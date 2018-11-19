Contrary to the clickbait peddlers, there's no property crash. If anything, our financial sector, and the surrounding economy, have become more resilient in recent years.

In recent months we've seen a doom 'n' gloom bidding war on property prices by foreign bank analysts and the media. Last month it was Morgan Stanley claiming the biggest fall since Fraser was prime minister; this week it was UBS and its claim of a 30% price slide. Old mate Martin North reckoned 40-45% earlier in the year on 60 Minutes. Anyone care to bid 50%?

Fairfax and News Corp love it, of course -- Fairfax will run a prominent story on literally any two-bit screen jockey who makes a ridiculous claim about property prices.