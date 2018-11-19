Far-right nationalist and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has once again been given a platform to promote his message by the ABC.

Steve Bannon, appearing on ABC News (Image: ABC)

Just two months after the ABC's Four Corners dedicated a full program to nationalist and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, he's back on high rotation at our national broadcaster.

ABC Europe correspondent Linton Besser scored another sit-down interview with the former Breitbart editor, who's working in Europe ahead of the European Parliament elections. Bannon is trying to pull together a bloc of far-right leaders across Europe to work together on reforming the European Union. And the ABC hasn't wasted any effort in giving the interview a good run.