Nationally, the war over climate change may have frozen, but in the Valley it runs hot. This is one to watch at the Victorian election.

Ron Ipsen in front of the Yallourn W Power Station (Image: Kurt Johnson)

Ron Ipsen lives within full view of Yallourn W Power Station. It rests, past grazing cows, perched on the horizon in the faded yellows and greys of 1970s nation-building. Ron is quick to point out that the three smokestacks silently exhaling exhaust form a W, hence Yallourn W. He waits for three beats for his feint to sink in. “Nah, not really. It means Yallourn West.”

This is the heart of Victoria’s Latrobe Valley -- brown coal country, 150km east of Melbourne. They say if you turn on a light in Fitzroy, you can be guaranteed the electricity was generated here. The question is: how will this electricity continue to be generated, both now and in the future? Ron, vice president of community group Voices of the Valley, is one of the many people trying to get answers.