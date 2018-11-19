The Australian government continues to do and say nothing on Assange, but this is just one of many ongoing attacks on press freedom.

Julian Assange on a balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London (Image: AAP/Lloyd Jones)

In case you missed it, last week Julian Assange and his decision to remain within the Ecuadorean embassy in London since 2012 was vindicated -- entirely so.

Assange and his legal team have always argued that his refusal to leave -- even after the dropping of prosecution for sexual offences in Sweden -- is because of the threat of the US government seeking to extradite him based on charges relating to WikiLeaks' release of US government information. So central was this argument to his case that opponents, like Bob Carr, (briefly Australia's foreign minister under Julia Gillard) tried to dispute it, insisting in the face of extensive evidence that the Americans had no prosecutorial interest in Assange.