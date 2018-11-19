A rain-drenched Australia-South Africa T20 match kept the punters away.

(Image: AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Saturday’s first T20 game between Australia and South Africa was rain-interrupted and reduced to ten overs each, so the viewing figures were unsettled on Foxtel/Fox Sports. 218,000 watched the game and 349,000 tuned in for the result. Australia lost easily.

Ten was fourth last week, the ABC was third, Nine was second and Seven first. Nine’s night last night, from Seven, the ABC with Ten struggling, again. Last night, Seven’s All Together Now probably eared itself a 2019 recall, with 1.03 million and third nationally. 60 Minutes did a very solid job on a Sydney child abuse investigation. The second part of the ABC’s Don’t Stop The Music averaged 719,000,up from its debut 675,000 a week ago. And it deserves more for the third and final episode next week.