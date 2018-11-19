Facebook’s two-year post-Trump election nightmare got a lot worse last week as a New York Times report painted a picture of “corporate over-reach and negligence” in its failure to deal with fake news, privacy and social harm.
The report questioned whether the social media giant could properly manage its platform in the face of Russian hacking of the US election, data privacy mismanagement and the social harm from circulating vilifying content and abuse.
