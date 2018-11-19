Crikey readers respond to the misfortunes of the Scott Morrison and Theresa May governments.

Crikey readers used the weekend to respond to our question of whether Bernard Keane was too harsh in his evisceration of the Morrison government. The consensus: he wasn’t nearly harsh enough, though there was dissent among many readers on the subject of the Berejiklian government’s competency. Meanwhile, the shaky situation for Theresa May got the Rundle and reader treatment.

Jerry Henderson writes: Strange as it may seem, I actual feel some sympathy for May. Implementing the Brexit people voted for is the equivalent of changing the laws of cricket to ensure both fair play and that England must win every match!

TheRabidHamster writes: May, another woman handed the poison chalice by the same gob-shites that now threaten to take her down, would do well to threaten the recalcitrant leavers in her party with the specter of another vote on the whole Brexit idea.

Send your comments, corrections, clarifications and cock-ups to [email protected]. We reserve the right to edit comments for length and clarity. Please include your full name.