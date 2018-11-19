Finding the answer to why Hassan Khalif Shire Ali was allowed to walk the streets — despite having his passport cancelled and refusing to face court — will be impossible given our useless system of intelligence oversight.

The circumstances in which Bourke Street murderer Hassan Khalif Shire Ali was at liberty despite repeatedly failing to show up to court, and despite his passport having been cancelled, should be a matter of gravest concern. He killed one person, and only luck prevented him from killing more. It is not the first time recently that it has only been luck, not effective intelligence and policing, that has prevented terrorists from claiming more lives.

Unfortunately, the process for determining why Shire Ali was on the loose and who is responsible consists of a partisan political argument between two of Australia's least inspiring politicians, Daniel Andrews and Matthew Guy, near the end of an election campaign.