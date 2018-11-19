The merger is officially on — despite a notable appeal from the former Domain CEO. So, what happens now?

Former Domain CEO Antony Catalano.

Antony Catalano's last-minute bid to scupper the Nine-Fairfax merger has failed, with 81% of Fairfax shareholders this morning voting in favour of the $2.8 billion takeover.

Catalano, former Domain CEO and a shareholder in both Domain and Fairfax, tried to frustrate the deal late Sunday night, when he sent Fairfax chairman Nick Falloon a letter with a new offer, asking for a delay on the vote. Catalano said he could do a better deal for the company than Nine. But Falloon this morning said that Catalano's offer was not superior to the Nine deal, and the board unanimously decided to go ahead with the vote.