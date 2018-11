Welcome to For Your Information. This week, Helen Razer examines South America's alleged superfood, quinoa.

Quinoa (second from left) and assorted grains. (Image: Denise Unsplash/Johnson)

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

Quinoa refers to the flowering plant species Chenopodium quinoa, more often to the edible seeds of its varieties and cultivars.

RAZER DEFINITION

Since the year 2000, quinoa has been cultivated by the agricultural tonne. But not so many tonnes that the many can (a) afford to eat it or (b) be bothered pronouncing it.