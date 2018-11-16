The Victorian state election is becoming a three-way Mexican stand-off between Labor, the Liberals and the Greens, except that everyone has their guns trained on their own feet.
Two Labor candidates have withdrawn in unclear circumstances, while the Greens have been embarrassed by old Facebook posts by upper house candidate Joanna Nilson (who then resigned), and the old/new rap lyrics of Footscray hopeful Angus McAlpine (who, amazingly, didn't).
