The Victorian Liberals candidate is just the latest political hopeful whose questionable history has brought them down, leading to the question: do none of these parties have access to a search engine?

Meralyn Klein in an interview with anti-Islam group Australian Liberty Alliance.

The Victorian state election is becoming a three-way Mexican stand-off between Labor, the Liberals and the Greens, except that everyone has their guns trained on their own feet.

Two Labor candidates have withdrawn in unclear circumstances, while the Greens have been embarrassed by old Facebook posts by upper house candidate Joanna Nilson (who then resigned), and the old/new rap lyrics of Footscray hopeful Angus McAlpine (who, amazingly, didn't).