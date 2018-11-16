LIBSPILL: UK EDITION
Prime Minister Theresa May is facing her own potential #libspill (conspill?) moment as two British cabinet ministers resign over her draft Brexit deal and at least two other MPs issue a no-confidence motions.
The ABC reports that Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Works and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey have resigned over concerns the draft deal, which was agreed upon by May’s cabinet less than a day ago, offers too many concessions to the EU, specifically plans to remain with the customs union during the transition period and potentially further into the future. A number of junior secretaries have also resigned, while Conservative MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg and Henry Smith have submitted letters of no-confidence.
