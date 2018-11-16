The Morrison government is stuffing up everything it touches, domestically and diplomatically.

Scott Morrison speaks to journalists at the 2018 ASEAN Summit in Singapore (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

No wonder Australians are disaffected about politics, especially in the two largest states. In Victoria, voters shortly face an election between a Labor government that regularly forfeits its judgment and is a plaything of factional pissants, and an opposition with alarming ties to organised crime and infested with religious extremists. In NSW, the choice is between the single most corrupt political party in Australian history, which has just lost another leader in the most sordid of circumstances, and a competent, decent premier whose party appears hellbent on tearing itself apart over factional games and electorate merry-go-rounds.

And then there's Canberra.