In August, Scott Morrison gave his first press conference as PM, announcing his plans to tour drought-stricken western Queensland. “I don’t have an Akubra, mate, so I’m just going to bring my Sharks hat,” Morrison joked.
Unlike federal politics’ loosest unit, Tony Abbott -- of The Reject Shop, raw onions, speed dealer sunnies and much more -- Morrison keeps the optics simple. The PM wears them wherever he goes -- metaphorically, by bus, or actually, by taxpayer-funded RAAF VIP jet.
