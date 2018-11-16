Greens MP Jeremy Buckingham has this week lost the confidence of Richard Di Natale and other senior figures, but this fight has been on for the past six months.

Greens MPs Jenny Leong and Jeremy Buckingham (Images: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Allegations of sexual misconduct made against New South Wales MP Jeremy Buckingham have recently thrown the Greens into turmoil. On Tuesday, Buckingham, who allegedly inappropriately touched a former staffer in 2011, lost the confidence of party leader Richard Di Natale and other senior figures. But despite these calls to step aside, Buckingham has vowed to contest the next election.

How did we get to this point of open warfare?