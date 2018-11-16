Ten will have to do some soul searching after a disappointing season of the The Bachelorette.

I know comparisons can be invidious but let’s make one anyway, between the ratings for last night’s final episode of The Bachelorette and last season's. The comparison is not kind -- a million fewer viewers, in fact, signalling a massive rejection by the core audience. Sophie Monk’s decision in 2017 grabbed a record 2.20 million nationally viewers, with all the lead up to it averaging a very sold 1.75 million -- the most watched program that night. Ali’s decision last night averaged 1.21 million, which is OK for this series, but was number three for the night.

Ten will be happy though -- it grabbed the demos and finished second in the main channels behind Nine, but missed another knockout ratings performance.