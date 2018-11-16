Negotiating the Brexit deal has taken the Conservative Party to full and open revolt.

Well, on both sides of the Atlantic, the springs and sprockets are flying out of the populist right machine. In the US, Trump has reportedly retreated into a "cocoon of bitterness and resentment" at the now clear disaster of the midterms, with his "executive time" -- TV and Twitter -- upped to nine hours a day. It. Is. So. Good.

It’s a lotta fun in the UK too, as trying to square a Brexit deal has taken the Conservative Party to full and open revolt, the possible internal toppling of PM Theresa May, and the threat of a defeat in the Commons. The point at issue is May’s latest draft withdrawal agreement for a post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU which is, well, isn’t. The cleanest option -- and one in keeping with the spirit of many Leave voters -- is a "no deal" exit, in which the UK pays no money, has no obligations and is free to contract free trade agreements with all the countries just queuing up to sing on the dotted line. May and the Tory mainstream (i.e. Remainers, stuck with managing the exit) have been trying to craft a deal that will ensure that the UK does not suddenly lose smooth access to a market of 300 million people, and satisfy their Rule Britannia base at the same time.