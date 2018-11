Labor wants to restore evaluation as a key part of the policy process in Canberra. They'll need to convince their own ministers to agree first.

Shadow Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh

This is a story about evaluation, the most important -- and least sexy -- story in public policy.

Evaluation doesn't set pulses racing. It's for people who can't cope with the excitement of auditing. I should know, I worked in an evaluation section as a junior bureaucrat nearly a quarter century ago.